Samsung partnership brings 2nd EV battery plant to Indiana

The first plant, StarPlus Energy, is expected to open in 2025.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The city of Kokomo is preparing to welcome Indiana's second electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility.

The announcement from Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI came just months after Indiana's first EV plant was revealed.

The second StarPlus Energy gigafactory is expected to create over 1,400 new jobs, and production is planned to start in early 2027, according to the companies.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the announcement of the first plant in June 2023.

The collaborating companies announced that the joint venture will invest over $3.2 billion to "co-locate new battery plant with gigafactory currently under construction."

“Indiana’s economy is on a roll,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Today’s commitment from Stellantis and Samsung SDI will double the capital investment, the new jobs created, and the impact this joint venture will have on Kokomo and the state of Indiana for decades to come."

Construction on the first StarPlus Energy plant is expected to finish by 2025 and open in spring of the same year.

“Our battery ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy, and our great partners Samsung SDI, the State of Indiana, and the City of Kokomo have created a compelling case for locating our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo,” said Mark Stewart, Stellantis COO North America.

The factory is the sixth facility globally to support Stellantis' bold electrification plan. According to the company, it is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038 , "with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions."