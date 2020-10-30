Sam's Club partners with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmacy delivery

A customer's first two deliveries are free until Jan. 31, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sam’s Club announced Friday it is partnering with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country.

DoorDash will provide delivery to more than 500 Sam’s Club locations across 41 states.

Sam’s Club members can receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until Jan. 31, 2022. After this promotion is used or expires, delivery will carry a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients.

Deliveries must be made within a 10-mile radius of a Sam's Club location.