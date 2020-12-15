Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign behind in donations, gets boost from anonymous donors

With only 10 days to go, the Salvation Army has raised just 30 percent of its $726,000 goal.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army of Central Indiana's Red Kettle campaign is coming up short this year. With 10 days to go, the organizations has reached just 30 percent of its goal.

They're hoping a generous matching program will boost donations. Money raised through the Red Kettle campaign helps fund a women's and children's shelter, food pantries, youth programs and people needing assistance with rent and utilities

Major Marc Johnson, Divisional Commander for the the Salvation Army's Indiana Division said, "It's not that people aren't giving. They are. They're being generous, they recognize the need, but part of the challenge has been to get enough volunteers and kettle workers out there to man the kettles."

Johnson said that's largely due to concerns about COVID 19, even though they've taken all sorts of measures to keep people safe.

He said fortunately some anonymous donors have stepped up to help in a big way.

"We have a generous gift of $100,000 that will be matched through Dec. 24," he said. "So, every dollar put in the red kettles will become two, so that will double the impact."

The Ricker Family Foundation is also matching online donations to to the Virtual Red Kettle up to $10,000.

Johnson said while they still have a ways to go, he's hopeful they will make their goal this year, which is $726,000.