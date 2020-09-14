Salvation Army offers digital donation option for Red Kettle campaign

People can donate via Apple or Google pay to the Red Kettle campaign.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early.

But with the closing of retail stores and a cash and coin shortage the organization is worried about their Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army fears they could see up to a 50 percent decrease in money raised. So they're making it safer and simpler to donate.

People can donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle.

They can also ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," followed by how much they wish to donate.