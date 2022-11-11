Salvation Army Indiana kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Chuck Lofton hosted a kickoff event Friday at the Indiana Historical Society.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — As we count down to Christmas, another sign of the holiday season will soon appear around central Indiana.

Our Chuck Lofton was at the Indiana Historical Society Friday night as the Salvation Army kicked off this year's Red Kettle Campaign.

This year they're making it even easier to donate.

Eighty kettle sites will have a contactless payment device from TipTap. It allows shoppers to donate up to $20 with the tap of their phone or credit card.

For many corps across the division, the bell-ringing season is underway! These volunteers, Brenna and Cathi, kicked off Lafayette's kettles by ringing at the @BoilerFootball game last week!



Interested in becoming a bell ringer this year? Visit https://t.co/MLpdd0IC6K to sign up! pic.twitter.com/Dr5ZhdcqVO — The Salvation Army Indiana Division (@SAIndiana) November 9, 2022

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $3.4 million this year.

"Our goal this year is a reach for us, but we know that central Indiana Hoosiers will help us to make it happen as we work together to make it happen," said Maj. Rachel Stouder, Indiana commander.

You can also donate online here.