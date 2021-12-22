Hoosiers warned to throw out these salad products due to possible listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS — A long list of Giant Eagle, Fresh Express and Market District salad products that were sold in Indiana, among other states, are being recalled because of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.
The FDA, Giant Eagle and Fresh Express all announced the recall this week, warning consumers to throw out fresh salad products with production codes Z324 through Z350. The codes can be located on the front of the package below the use-by date.
The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood, Illinois facility.
Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.
Giant Eagle said the salad products in question were sold at its stores between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.
Items being recalled by Giant Eagle include:
(Note: These are just the recalled items that Giant Eagle sells, for a complete list of products recalled due to this potential Listeria contamination, click here.)
- Giant Eagle Sweet Butter
- Giant Eagle Cooking Spinach
- Giant Eagle Coleslaw
- American Salad
- Italian Salad
- Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine
- Giant Eagle Baby Spinach
- Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts
- Shredded Lettuce 8 ounce
- Giant Eagle Romaine Garden
- Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw
- Giant Eagle Garden Salad
- Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 ounce
- Giant Eagle Juicing Greens
- Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts
- Giant Eagle Spring Mix
- Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine
- Giant Eagle 50/50 Spring & Spinach mix
- Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy
- Giant Eagle Clamshell Spinach
- Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers
- Giant Eagle Sweet Kale Chopped Kit
- Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Salad
- Giant Eagle Southwest Chopped Salad
- Giant Eagle Ceasar Light
- Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme
- Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar Kit
- Giant Eagle Cheddar Chipotle Chopped Kit
- Giant Eagle Sunflower Crisp Kit
- Giant Eagle Caesar Chopped Kit
- Giant Eagle Spinach
- Giant Eagle American 24 ounce
- Giant Eagle Avocado Ranch Chopped
- Market District Kale Caesar Kit
- Giant Eagle Fancy Greens
- Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Salad
- Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts
- Fresh Express Italian Salad
- Fresh Express Sweet Butter Blend
- Fresh Express American Salad
- Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad
- Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts
- Fresh Express Baby Flat Leaf Spinach
- Giant Eagle Cooking Spinach
- Fresh Express Avocado Caesar
- Fresh Express Asian Caesar
- Fresh Express Organic Caesar Kit
Items sold in the prepared foods department with best by dates through 12/22/21:
- Gyro Meal Kit
- Hunger Buster Italian Hoagie
- Chicken Street Tacos
- House Salad
In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. Customers can also return the product or bring in the qualifying receipt to receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.
Additional information on the recall can be found at GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall or by contacting Giant Eagle Customer Care via GiantEagle.com/contact or at 1-800-553-2324. Giant Eagle’s Customer Care service hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.