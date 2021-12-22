Hoosiers warned to throw out these salad products due to possible listeria contamination

Salad products possibly contaminated with listeria were recalled from Giant Eagle, Fresh Express, Market District.

INDIANAPOLIS — A long list of Giant Eagle, Fresh Express and Market District salad products that were sold in Indiana, among other states, are being recalled because of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

The FDA, Giant Eagle and Fresh Express all announced the recall this week, warning consumers to throw out fresh salad products with production codes Z324 through Z350. The codes can be located on the front of the package below the use-by date.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood, Illinois facility.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

Giant Eagle said the salad products in question were sold at its stores between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.

Items being recalled by Giant Eagle include:

(Note: These are just the recalled items that Giant Eagle sells, for a complete list of products recalled due to this potential Listeria contamination, click here.)

Giant Eagle Sweet Butter

Giant Eagle Cooking Spinach

Giant Eagle Coleslaw

American Salad

Italian Salad

Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine

Giant Eagle Baby Spinach

Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts

Shredded Lettuce 8 ounce

Giant Eagle Romaine Garden

Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw

Giant Eagle Garden Salad

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 ounce

Giant Eagle Juicing Greens

Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts

Giant Eagle Spring Mix

Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine

Giant Eagle 50/50 Spring & Spinach mix

Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy

Giant Eagle Clamshell Spinach

Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers

Giant Eagle Sweet Kale Chopped Kit

Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Salad

Giant Eagle Southwest Chopped Salad

Giant Eagle Ceasar Light

Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme

Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar Kit

Giant Eagle Cheddar Chipotle Chopped Kit

Giant Eagle Sunflower Crisp Kit

Giant Eagle Caesar Chopped Kit

Giant Eagle Spinach

Giant Eagle American 24 ounce

Giant Eagle Avocado Ranch Chopped

Market District Kale Caesar Kit

Giant Eagle Fancy Greens

Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Salad

Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts

Fresh Express Italian Salad

Fresh Express Sweet Butter Blend

Fresh Express American Salad

Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad

Giant Eagle Romaine Hearts

Fresh Express Baby Flat Leaf Spinach

Giant Eagle Cooking Spinach

Fresh Express Avocado Caesar

Fresh Express Asian Caesar

Fresh Express Organic Caesar Kit

Items sold in the prepared foods department with best by dates through 12/22/21:

Gyro Meal Kit

Hunger Buster Italian Hoagie

Chicken Street Tacos

House Salad

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. Customers can also return the product or bring in the qualifying receipt to receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.