Safe Haven baby box unveiled at Morgan County fire station

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Morgan County now has its first Safe Haven baby box.

The box is located at Fire Station 1 in Mooresville.

Parents are able to safely surrender their newborn baby in the box without fear of being charged. They have an alarm that goes off and calls 911 when a child is placed inside. That baby can then only be picked up inside the fire station by a firefighter or medic who will make sure it gets the care it needs.

The baby boxes have heating and cooling features to keep the babies as safe as possible in the time between when someone drops them off and when someone can rescue them.

The boxes cost about $15,000 to install and a Mooresville town councilman helped raise the money.