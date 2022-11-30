Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated in Madison County

The new box was installed at the Edgewood Fire Department station on Nichol Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDGEWOOD, Ind. — Another Indiana community now has a place for mothers to safely surrender their newborn children.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Wednesday at the Edgewood Fire Department in Madison County. The 92nd baby box dedicated in Indiana is at the fire station at 3323 Nichol Ave.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital.

According to Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey, 21 infants have been placed in the boxes since 2017, including seven this year. Newborns who are surrendered in the boxes are often adopted in about a month.

In addition to Indiana, Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been installed in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Mexico and Ohio.