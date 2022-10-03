Russiaville man killed while walking on State Road 47 near Sheridan

Police said Roger Wisehart Jr. had apparently run out of gas and was walking toward Sheridan when he was hit and killed by a passing car.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car while walking along State Road 47, west of Sheridan.

Roger Wisehart Jr., 42, had apparently run out of gas and was walking toward Sheridan when he was hit in the area of 900 East just before 9:30 p.m.

Emergency crews found him dead when they arrived.

The driver who hit Wisehart stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team.

According to a sheriff's incident report, the driver willingly submitted to blood tests to measure any impairment at the time of the crash. Authorities have not shared the driver's identity.

Police were first alerted to Wisehart's presence by 911 calls that reported he was seen walking along the road, then that he had been hit. According to the sheriff's report, deputies had responded to assist him but had not arrived before Wisehart was hit.