'Run, Ride, and Rib Fest' helps provide coats for children in Hamilton County

No coats were needed on a hot Sunday in September, but the fundraiser helped "Kids Coats of Hamilton County" provide for families in need this winter.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel hosted a fun event on Sunday, Sept. 3 to help keep kids warm this upcoming winter.

The "Run, Ride, and Rib Fest" was put on by Kids Coats of Hamilton County. The organization accepts coat donations and helps provide them to families in need throughout Hamilton County.

"We are this year for the first time this year inside the school so we can deliver the coats to the students at the point of need," said Linda Withrow, the executive director for Kids Coats of Hamilton County. "Which is something we could have never imagined before."

The event included live music and, of course, all the ribs you could eat.

Kids Coats of Hamilton County says it distributes around 3,000 coats to families each year.

