Rose-Hulman’s 'AskRose' homework tutoring program connects with students in multiple ways

The free AskRose tutoring sessions have officially resumed.

INDIANAPOLIS — As your kids tackle school work this fall, a popular resource for homework help is back.

Rose Hulman's free "AskRose" tutoring sessions officially resumed.

Tutors are available from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday to help students in grades 6 through 12.

You can connect through video, a phone call, email or chat.

Their website offers more than 500 resources and reference materials for students.

We told you in February that the program had expanded. AskRose has been offering math and science tutoring - help for students in grades 6 through 12 - for more than 30 years. The recently extended their afterschool hours to help middle and high school students.

The service is free.

"Ninety-nine percent of the students we've helped through our assessment have said that they would use the service again," said Rose-Hulman's Susan Smith Roads.

During the pandemic, tutors said they noticed changes in the calls they were receiving, including more parents on the line with their child and more kids feeling disconnected from their classrooms.

"They were a little bit more lost, little bit more struggling with all the topics," said one senior tutor last year. "But calling us was a good resource to help them bridge that gap."