Rose Hulman's 'Ask Rose' hotline is expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's homework hotline is expanding.

AskRose has been offering math and science tutoring - help for students in grades 6 through 12 - for more than 30 years.

Now they've extended their after-school hours to help middle and high school students.

You can call, video chat, email or live chat with a tutor. The service is free.

The help is now available Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. That's in addition to the Sunday through Thursday hours, 7 to 10 p.m.

"Ninety-nine percent of the students we've helped through our assessment have said that they would use the service again," said Susan Smith Roads, senior director of AskRose.

Since the pandemic started, tutors said they have noticed changes in the calls they're receiving: more parents on the line with their child and more kids feeling disconnected from their classrooms.

"They were a little bit more lost, little bit more struggling with all the topics," said one senior tutor last year. "But calling us was a good resource to help them bridge that gap."

Check out the Ask Rose website or call 877-ASK-ROSE.