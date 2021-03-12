Rose-Hulman professor competing in 'Jeopardy' tournament

Watch Dr. Julia Williams on the "Jeopardy!" Professors Tournament Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — "Jeopardy!" is hosting its first-ever Professors Tournament, and an Indiana professor will compete for the $100,000 grand prize.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Dr. Julia Williams is one of 15 educators participating in the quiz game show.

"My husband is an avid 'Jeopardy!' player, and his mother was an avid 'Jeopardy!' player," Williams said in an interview prior to the competition. "I've played with both of them after dinner. We even made excel spreadsheets to keep score. He's more serious than I am, but I do keep score."

Williams' episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

According to Rose-Hulman's website, Williams joined the faculty of the humanities and social sciences department in 1992, then took on the role of executive director of the office of institutional research, planning, and assessment in 2005.

The Professors Tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, runs from Monday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec. 17.