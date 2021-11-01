Roncalli High School names new president

Chuck Weisenbach has served Roncalli for 37 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School principal Chuck Weisenbach will take over as the new president of the school in July.

The school said a national search was conducted and Weisenbach was chosen. He takes over from Father Bob Robeson, interim president, and Dr. Joe Hollowell, who retired as president on June 30, 2020.

“Chuck Weisenbach is an incredibly talented person who is always thinking ahead,” Robeson said. “He is not afraid to challenge himself and those he serves. He is a great spokesman and leader for the Roncalli High School community.”

Weisenbach has served Roncalli for 37 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. He graduated from the school in 1979.

“I have a deep passion and commitment to the transformational mission of Catholic Education. That’s why I have dedicated my professional life to this ministry,” Weisenbach said.

Among his listed accomplishments is helping earn the school a Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence three times. Also noted in the decision was the relationship he's built with graduates, benefactors, and supporters of the school.