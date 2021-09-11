Roncalli introduces new mascot to accompany Royals nickname

The school switched nicknames from "Rebels" to "Royals" in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School unveiled its new mascot, the latest step in changing its nickname from the "Rebels" to the "Royals."

The school switched its nickname after the former nickname came to reflect a tie to the Confederacy over time, and school leaders felt it would be appropriate to choose a new nickname.

A task force chose "Royals" in January and in May, the school revealed its new Roncalli Royals logo, featuring a lion's head wearing a crown, to the public on Monday.

The next step in the school's transition was bringing in a new Royal mascot.

At the end of October, the school gathered its students for a pep rally. The lights were dimmed to show a hype video.

We ready.

We ready.

We ready.

For y'all!



𝗟𝗘𝗧'𝗦. 𝗚𝗢. 𝗥𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗟𝗦! pic.twitter.com/ohjLRJCoKJ — Roncalli High School (@roncallihigh) October 29, 2021

Then the students were surprised by the entrance of the new mascot: a lion sporting a gold crown atop his mane and wearing a Roncalli red, blue and white outfit.

The unnamed mascot led students with the spirit stick and took photos with students after the pep rally.

Next up is naming the mascot. Students have been asked to submit ideas for Roncalli's "newest family member," the school said in an announcement Tuesday.