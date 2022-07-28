Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog

Mac, an Australian labradoodle, is known as the charity's "Chief Cheer Officer."

INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents.

The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families at the House, and he also has high energy and a goofy personality that can bring a smile to anyone in need."

It’s Mac’s 6th Birthday! 🎉 We celebrated with a Pawty & Cake from Paw Street Bakery 🎂We love you, Mac! #RMHC #RMHCCIN #KeepingFamiliesClose Posted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana on Wednesday, July 27, 2022