Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog

INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.
The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents.
The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families at the House, and he also has high energy and a goofy personality that can bring a smile to anyone in need."
The home gives families of children receiving care at Riley Hospital for Children or other area hospitals a supportive "home away from home" during treatments. Mac is a big part of helping them feel welcome.