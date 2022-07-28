x
Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog

Mac, an Australian labradoodle, is known as the charity's "Chief Cheer Officer."

INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents. 

The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families at the House, and he also has high energy and a goofy personality that can bring a smile to anyone in need."

It’s Mac’s 6th Birthday! 🎉 We celebrated with a Pawty & Cake from Paw Street Bakery 🎂We love you, Mac! #RMHC #RMHCCIN #KeepingFamiliesClose

Posted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The home gives families of children receiving care at Riley Hospital for Children or other area hospitals a supportive "home away from home" during treatments. Mac is a big part of helping them feel welcome.

