How you can help Ronald McDonald House residents feel the love this Valentine's Day

Here's how you can help ensure residents at the Ronald McDonald House are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a fundraiser that's back this year after taking a year off at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana.

You can help residents celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday during a tough time and help out the charity's mission with a donation to the "Share Some Love" campaign.

"I think this is a time where you spend with family and you think about loved ones," said Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana's Development Coordinator Lyle Peacock. "I think a lot of people in the community just really think that's a good chance to share some love with someone who needs it when they need it the most."

A $5 donation will help deck out a resident's door with a Valentine's Day card. Residents will also get a gift box that includes a stuffed animal, beanie baby heart, candy and a game.

"We're asking donors to make a contribution to the house to 'Share Some Love' to families here, but also to financially support our mission here at the house," Peacock said.