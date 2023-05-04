x
Rolled semi closes I-69 near Martinsville

The truck came to rest in the median with its cab blocking one side of I-69 and its trailer blocking the other side.
Credit: INDOT
A semi trailer rolled on I-69 near Martinsville, Ind. Thursday morning, May 4, 2023.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A semi crash closed Interstate 69 near Martinsville Thursday. The driver was not injured, according to local medics, but traffic was blocked on both sides of the highway.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the 138 mile marker in the area of the Ohio Street interchange.

The Pepsi beverage trailer came to rest in the median perpendicular to traffic with its cab blocking one side of I-69 and its trailer blocking the other side.

Drivers were able to use the Ohio Street exits to bypass the crash scene.

Environmental crews are checking for fuel leaks.

The highway is expected to be blocked for the rest of the morning.

    

