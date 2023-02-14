Roe vs. Dating: New study finds abortion a key issue for singles

A study between Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Match finds the Roe v. Wade decision also left a massive impact on how people date.

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, there were changes in laws, health care and political attitudes all across the country.

Now, a study between Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Match finds that decision also left a massive impact on how people date.

With just one day left until Valentine's Day, everyone is putting together plans for Feb. 14.

"I think we're going to do a Galentine's Day. Both single over here!" said Sarah Oliver, laughing with her friend Taylor Rosenbaum. Both are sophomores at IUPUI.

"We're not dating, mom. She's a good friend of mine," said Arhum Usmani, a junior at IUPUI, joking with his friend, IUPUI sophomore Sarah Papabathini, next to him.

But when it comes to dating, everyone agrees there are must-haves.

"A lot of personality, you know. I'm not a looks person," Usmani said.

“I look for someone that kind of has the same values as me and definitely has goals for themselves," Oliver said.

"Same values, someone who is ambitious and someone who is just overall a good person," Rosenbaum said, agreeing with Oliver.

"You have to be funny, bottom line, baseline, you have to be funny," Papabathini said.

But with that come dating dealbreakers.

"Attitude," Usmani said.

"When people just don't appreciate the small things. It's a big let down," Papabathini said.

For many, differing views on abortion is a big dealbreaker.

"If I were to get pregnant, I think I should be allowed to have that choice and I don't want someone to take that away from me. And I don't want to get involved with someone who doesn't think that way and get stuck in that situation," Oliver said.

"I'm a little on the other spectrum," Rosenbaum said. "I don't plan on having sex before marriage, so for me, when I do have sex, I am looking to have a child."

"I think that many young people knew that the changes in Roe v. Wade and abortion legislation was going to impact their lives. But I don't know that everyone realized the gravity of sort of, what that would mean, particularly for young people," said Justin Garcia, executive director of the Kinsey Institute.

In the Kinsey Institute-Match study, 5,000 single men and women were asked about dating, including how the overturn of Roe v. Wade has impacted their love life.

"Seventy-eight percent of single Americans, almost 8 out of 10 nearly, of who are reproductive age said that the recent Roe v. Wade decision was changing their sex life. And that's pretty remarkable," Garcia said.

They also found Roe v. Wade getting overturned made singles more hesitant to date overall. And 2 in 3 single women said they will not date a partner with opposing views on abortion.

"So there was really a sense that this is kind of a dealbreaker," Garcia said. "That if you have a particular view about this and your partner can't share it, so many people, two-thirds of women, were saying that's not something we can get over."

With new abortion laws being written and new choices for singles to make, many say it's an issue that has to be top of mind while dating post-Roe.