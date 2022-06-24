Rock the Ruins brings big musicians, crowds to Meridian Hills for summer concerts

Big names like Counting Crows and LeAnn Rimes will be playing at Holliday Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — While Holliday Park has hosted smaller concerts and local musicians in the past, Rock the Ruins brings a full concert to the park, with several shows planned this summer.

The Vogue Theatre, its parent company, Forty5 Presents, and Holliday Park Foundation are putting on the summer concert series.

Last summer was its first year, with each concert capped at 1,500 fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity this year is bumped up to 2,500. Fans will notice a bigger stage, fencing area and bigger names. Organizers said there will be a slight price increase from last year because of bigger names coming to play.

"Growing our capacity, bringing in bigger artists, more food trucks, more bars," was the goal this year, according to Sara Wajda, strategic partnerships and private events manager for Rock the Ruins. "Making this a full experience, just continue to grow and reach further demographics, really trying to make this a family atmosphere. As we are reaching those families within the Meridian Hills area, growing to reach those families in Carmel and Fishers."

The park offers a unique feel, but organizers have received some concerns from neighbors about concertgoers passing through or parking in their neighborhood.

Holliday Park is nestled in a neighborhood near Meridian Hills. Organizers are considering feedback from neighbors and ticket holders alike.

"The feedback that we got from the first show, we really took into consideration and really made a bunch of changes from June 5 from this past weekend, and we've heard amazing feedback after this show on Sunday. So, we're just trying to take it all in, learn and grow," said Wajda.

Noise was also a concern. The concert's cut-off time is set for 10 p.m.

Between nearby construction on Spring Mill Road near 64th Street and more traffic now in this neighborhood, staff say they've been working to monitor the parking situation.

Organizers tell 13News there is plenty of parking available. Guests can purchase parking at Holliday Park, with the overflow going to the nearby Orchard School.

The proceeds are used to put on the shows and go back to the park. Last year's money was used to make several improvements, including two new trails.

Rock the Ruins is open to all ages. Children older than 3 years old are required to have a ticket.