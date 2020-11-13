Indy medics make roadside delivery after baby can't wait for the hospital

Dad had pulled over at the corner of Mass Ave. and Michigan and called 911 for help with the delivery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nikki (Nicole) Halley Richey, an Eskenazi Health nurse and mother of four, knew right away that her fifth baby wasn't going to wait to get to the hospital.

Richey went into labor Nov. 6, two days before her scheduled induction date. She and her husband were on the way to the hospital when she realized they weren't going to make it.

Dad pulled over at the corner of Mass Ave. and Michigan and called 911. Medics rushed to help and just 11 minutes after the 911 call, Wallace Samuel Richey was born in the couple's minivan.

There is a policy of only one patient per ambulance, so Richey took a photo out the back window of hers, showing the ambulance carrying her new baby.

At the hospital, mom and baby Wallace were reunited, and they all took a picture to remember the exciting delivery.