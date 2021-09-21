Monthslong road closures near Methodist Hospital begin Wednesday

The closing of 16th Street will require patients and EMS providers to use a temporary access road to enter the Methodist Hospital emergency department.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is reminding the public of several road closures near Methodist Hospital that begin Wednesday, Sept. 22 and continue through January.

A portion of Missouri Street, Senate Avenue and 16th Street will close. The closures will last until about Jan. 25 in order to relocate underground utilities to prepare for construction of the new IU Health downtown hospital and expanded Methodist campus.

The hospital noted that the closing of 16th Street will require patients and EMS providers to use a temporary access road to enter the Methodist emergency department.

During phase two of the utility work, the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 16th Street will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 22 until Tuesday, Jan. 25.