Rise'n Roll Bakery closing downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple locations, opening in Nora

The bakery said it also plans to open a location in Carmel or Westfield.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rise'n Roll Bakery is closing two Indianapolis locations, opening one new branch and planning a Hamilton County location as part of a transition announced Thursday.

The popular Amish-style bakery said it will close its downtown Indianapolis branch, along East New York Street near North Pennsylvania Street, on Saturday, Sept. 16. The location will relocate to the Nora area on Indianapolis' far north side and is scheduled to open by mid-to-late October.

"The relocation of the downtown store was influenced by the changing landscape of downtown Indianapolis, especially the notable mass departure of office workers from the area," the company said in a statement.

With the move to Nora, Rise'n Roll will also close its Broad Ripple location, citing the close proximity to the new location.