44-year-old man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly attack on Indy's near north side

Officers responded the intersection of West 22nd and Illinois streets on Feb. 20. The victim died on Sunday, nearly one week later.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced an arrest in a man's murder on the city's near north side in February 2023.

On June 6, IMPD homicide detectives sought a charge of involuntary manslaughter for 44-year-old Rindell Williams, who was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Three days later, police presented Williams with the new charge of involuntary manslaughter in the murder of Micheal Boyer.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers responded to the intersection of West 22nd and North Illinois streets for a report of a person assaulted.

Police arrived and found Boyer, who was unconscious. Medics at the scene believed Boyer was unconscious due to intoxication, and he was taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital.

Later in the day, officers responded to the hospital after medical staff found multiple injuries on the man's body.

Aggravated Assault detectives began an investigation, during which a man, later identified as Williams, claimed responsibility for Boyer's injuries. Detectives questioned Williams and released him, pending a further investigation and review by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

On Feb. 26, Boyer died, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Williams' pretrial conference is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email David.Miller2@indy.gov.