Riley Maternity Tower set to open next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Health is about a month away from opening its new maternity tower.
It will provide maternity and newborn care under one roof.
Part of the preparation this week involved drills involving various scenarios. This one plays out at hospitals across the country, a mom hemorrhaging after childbirth is rushed to surgery.
In this case, it's a simulation. The Riley doctors and nurses real and the patient a volunteer.
It's part of day in the life training as staff prepare to move into Riley Health's new maternity tower for childbirth and newborn care.
The doctors, nurses and hospital staff aren't testing patient care, they're testing how the new space works.
It's like a dress rehearsal, the first patient, because we want to be as ready as we can, know the space, know our workload, know where everything is prior to first patient," said RN Paula Shaner.
As equipment is hooked up and rooms are stocked with supplies, everything is labeled, even where the pillows go.
It's all new, which is why these daylong practice runs covering all sorts of scenarios are so important.
"We had almost 200 issues and resolved 150 of them in 21 days," Shaner said.
The patient today was glad to help.
"They did very well, no qualms," said Calla Burke, a nurse. "I think they'll be ready in month to have the big move."
The new maternity tower opens to real patients Sept. 12.
