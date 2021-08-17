Riley Maternity Tower set to open next month

It's part of day in the life training as staff prepare to move into Riley Health's new maternity tower for childbirth and newborn care.



The doctors, nurses and hospital staff aren't testing patient care, they're testing how the new space works.



It's like a dress rehearsal, the first patient, because we want to be as ready as we can, know the space, know our workload, know where everything is prior to first patient," said RN Paula Shaner.



As equipment is hooked up and rooms are stocked with supplies, everything is labeled, even where the pillows go.



It's all new, which is why these daylong practice runs covering all sorts of scenarios are so important.