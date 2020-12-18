Riley kids send Rigoberto Sanchez well wishes

The Colts' punter returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of kids battling cancer at Riley Hospital for Children are sending their support to Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez announced the diagnosis Monday, Nov. 30 after missing the Nov. 29 game against the Tennessee Titans. He had surgery Tuesday, Dec. 1. He has not said what type of cancer he was diagnosed with, but he said the surgery "went well" and the prognosis is good.

The kids at Riley know firsthand what that experience can feel like, so they wanted to offer him some words of encouragement as he begins to make his return to the playing field.

Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday — two weeks after the surgery. The practice was closed to the media, but he indicated he did not punt any balls, but was happy to be back on the field at all.

"I'm just happy to be here talking to you guys," Sanchez said to reporters after practice. "I'm just excited to be out on the field. I laced up my cleats, but I'm just taking it slow."