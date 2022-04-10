Riley kids get sneak peek at Children's Museum's haunted house

The museum offered a lights on and lights off option for the kids and families.

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Hospital patients and their families got to check out the Indianapolis Children's Museum's Halloween haunted house.

They got a special first look Tuesday before anyone else.

The Children's Museum offered a lights on and lights off option for the kids and their families. Inpatient and outpatient kids, their siblings and families all got to get in on the fun.

They created a unique opportunity for patients to enjoy the visit in a more controlled environment.

One Indianapolis mom, whose 4-year-old daughter is receiving treatment for leukemia, said this was their first time visiting the Children's Museum.

"It was really exciting to be bring my child, who is immunocompromised and can't be around germs, to experience this in a safe way. She loves Halloween, too. It was a lot, a lot of fun," said Shelby Oertle.

For patients who weren't able to go on Tuesday's visit, there was a "robot broadcast" on Riley's closed-circuit television. This way, no child missed out on the Halloween fun.