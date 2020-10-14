Riley kid with neuroblastoma meets runner raising money, awareness for cancer

An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who's running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he's battling.

Caleb Gunawan has Stage 4 neuroblastoma and is currently getting immunotherapy after a relapse in 2018.

Peter Halper is dedicating a portion of his 3,000-mile run to the third-grader.

He said he wants to "bring thunder" to childhood cancer by running.

"It motivates people and inspires people if they are afraid to approach a family that's going through a childhood cancer diagnosis. In some instances it makes them easier to approach me," Halper said. "Running is a really good way to involve other people."

The two met face-to-face this morning at Federal Hill Commons Park in Noblesville.

And Caleb had a delicious treat — banana bread — waiting for Halper as a way to say thank you.

Halper started in California in July and hopes to finish in New Jersey in November.

Every step of the way is being dedicated to a different child battling cancer.