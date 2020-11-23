x
Riley Hospital therapy dog reminds Hoosiers to wear masks

Joey is a 4-year-old yellow lab who does pet therapy with patients at Riley Hospital for Children.
Joey, a therapy dog at Riley Hospital for Children reminds everyone to properly wear a mask as coronavirus cases spread across the state and country.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are getting a reminder to properly wear face masks from a special health care worker as COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the state and country.

Joey, a 4-year-old yellow lab took photos showing everyone how to properly wear a mask — securely covering the mouth and nose.

Joey usually does pet therapy sessions with patients at Riley Hospital for Children. The pandemic has stopped those sessions. Her owner said they miss seeing the kids and hope to see patients again soon when the pandemic is over.

