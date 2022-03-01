Riley Hospital gets $5 million gift from anonymous donor on Rare Disease Day

Rare Disease Day aims to promote change for the 300 million people and their families who are living with a rare disease.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is a day set aside to raise awareness about rare diseases.

At Riley Children's Hospital, they are celebrating a five million dollar donation from an Indianapolis family.

The money is earmarked to advance the Duchenne muscular dystrophy program.

"Without donors, we don't attract and retain the best and the brightest, and that's what makes Riley Children's so special," said Gil Peri, president at Riley Children's Health.

"This gift will allow us to expand our care coordination so that each family gets enough time with a care coordinator to make sure their needs are heard," said pediatric cardiologist Dr. Larry Markham.

The anonymous donation is from a family impacted by the disease.