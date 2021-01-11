WATCH: Riley team members celebrate Halloween with flash mob

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report of a Riley clinical psychologist offering tips to prepare kids for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ready...set...DANCE!
Riley Hospital for Children team members gathered Friday to showcase their dance skills while in Halloween costumes.
Riley dance movement therapist Breanna Davis choreographed the dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
The team members were dressed in a variety of costumes, including "Toy Story" characters, Dalmatians, Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch" and more.
