WATCH: Riley team members celebrate Halloween with flash mob

Ready...set...DANCE!

Riley Hospital for Children team members gathered Friday to showcase their dance skills while in Halloween costumes.

Riley dance movement therapist Breanna Davis choreographed the dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The team members were dressed in a variety of costumes, including "Toy Story" characters, Dalmatians, Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch" and more.