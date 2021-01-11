x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WATCH: Riley team members celebrate Halloween with flash mob

Riley dance movement therapist Breanna Davis choreographed the dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report of a Riley clinical psychologist offering tips to prepare kids for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ready...set...DANCE!

Riley Hospital for Children team members gathered Friday to showcase their dance skills while in Halloween costumes.

Riley dance movement therapist Breanna Davis choreographed the dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The team members were dressed in a variety of costumes, including "Toy Story" characters, Dalmatians, Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch" and more.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

The Salvation Army launches virtual fundraising campaign