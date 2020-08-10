Riley Hospital, Fishers family create app to help people who are grieving

The app includes online resources such as books and articles to help with the grieving process.

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children, in partnership with a family from Fishers, has launched a first-of-its-kind app to help grieving parents, siblings and others no matter the time of day, no matter where they are.

“We know that grieving parents are a very isolated population,” said Liz Boring, Bereavement Program manager at Riley. “Not a lot of people understand that type of grief. We also know that people grieve 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So the really great part of this app is that it’s accessible anytime.”

The app includes online resources such as books, articles and help videos along with space to immediately journal your thoughts and memories.

“People need support 24/7,” said Eric Belling, whose son Peyton died from leukemia in 2015 at the age of three.

Belling and his wife, Molly, knew they wanted to do something to keep Peyton’s memory alive and help others going through the same thing. Working with Riley Hospital for Children, they eventually came up with the idea for an app.

“Especially early on, just going to the grocery store or maybe even walking down to the mailbox or something that seems very simple .. those things are very difficult,” said Molly. “For times like that, if you can just get on your phone from the comfort of your own home or at work and just get something to help you get through the day or that moment, that’s what we wanted to do.”

Boring said the app can also be helpful to friends and neighbors of parents who’ve lost a child.

“So often people don’t know what to say or do,” she said.