Riley Children's Health provides free flu vaccinations at Children's Museum

The free flu shots were distributed on Sunday, Sept. 24 during the "Fiesta de la Familia" event at the Children's Museum.

Adam Karcz, the Director of Infection Protection at Riley told 13News that it's important to get the flu shot every year, not only to protect oneself, but also to protect others.

"The purpose of the flu vaccine can help prevent disease and also lessen the effects if you do acquire influenza," said Karcz. It can also prevent you from spreading it to others may not be able to get the vaccine, like people who are immunocompromised."