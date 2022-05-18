Ride of Silence to honor cyclists hurt, killed in Indianapolis

Cyclists will meet at Bicycle Garage Indy North on 82nd Street Wednesday evening, riding no more than 12 miles per hour to 86th Street and the Monon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The cycling community will ride in silence to remember the bicyclists killed or injured in Indianapolis last year. May is National Bike Month, and one tragedy in particular is calling for change at a popular intersection.

The tragic loss on that October morning still hurts those at Bicycle Garage Indy.

"They [customers] just want to talk to him again. It brings up a lot of those feelings and emotions," said Scott Helvie of Bicycle Garage Indy.

Frank Radaker's bicycle was in the road on 86th Street at the Monon in the center of police tape. He was riding to work like he did for 25 years.

"It really struck a chord with people because they said, 'That could have been me,'" said Connie Szabo Schmucker, advocacy director for Bicycle Garage Indy.

Radaker was among seven cyclists killed in Indianapolis in 2021.

According to IMPD, another 61 cyclists were injured.

"This month, that I know of, there have been six bicyclists that have been hit," Szabo Schmucker said.

"Every ride out on the street, there's a close call," Helvie said.

"Every bicycle fatality affects me," said Szabo Schmucker, who is also the former executive director of the Indiana Bicycle Coalition, now known as Bicycle Indiana. "Early on, it was said in my advocacy career to 'criticize softly and praise loudly.' You can't always do that. Sometimes, you have to criticize loudly."

Shortly after Radaker's death, Szabo Schmucker met with the Mayor's Bicycle Advisory Council with a list of actions citywide and specifically for 86th Street and the Monon. It includes following the Complete Streets Ordinance enacted 10 years ago.

"The year after it was established, there were 45 projects, but 43 of them had bike or sidewalks included," Szabo Schmucker said. "In the last four or five years, there were 160 projects. One of them had a bike lane of one mile."

This year, the Department of Public Works plans to install or fix 3 miles of bike lanes.

"Safety for pedestrians and cyclers and all the users of the road is a challenge right now," said councilmember John Barth of District 7.

Barth, who helped create the Complete Streets Ordinance, said it was considered one of the best in the country at the time.

"There is a direct correlation between that accident and the improvements we're making in the ordinance," Barth said.

In June, the council will vote on an update.

"A lot more transparency, a lot more accountability, and something that's really important is that we have a fatal accident review panel," Barth said.

Members appointed by council will look at street design in every fatality. Szabo Schmucker agrees this is a step in the right direction.

"I'm not very patient right now because it's been six months since Frank died at that intersection, and nothing really has been changed, other than no turn on red signs, which are being obviously ignored right now," Szabo Schmucker said, emphasizing her long-term goal for that area is a tunnel or a bridge.

"A bridge or a tunnel is one of the solutions that we've looked at, for sure. It would be a really expensive solution, probably $10 million to $12 million," said Jamey McPherson, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for DPW Engineering.

However, McPherson said it's very difficult to measure near-accidents.

"We need to consider the system and all users," McPherson said.

Without that data, this intersection isn't considered any more dangerous than others off the Monon.

"[We need] to continue to engage thoughtfully and consider the recommendations that the folks who do this every day make," McPherson said.

The biking community and city both recognize the need for change.

"It's very expensive. We understand that. Having a long-term plan that is followed through on is probably my biggest desire right now," Helvie said.

They differ on the solution because there's not just one. Changing the road design can really impact everybody's safety.

"I want to acknowledge the tragedy of this crash. We want to do everything we can to prevent tragedies, but it is also really important to understand from the context of the data that's there, too," McPherson said.

The driver involved in Radaker's death has not been charged.

The Ride of Silence is taking place Wednesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Bicyclists will meet at Bicycle Garage Indy North on 82nd Street, riding no more than 12 miles per hour to 86th Street and the Monon.

According to DPW, there are other intersections along the Monon that deserve as much attention, including 75th and the Monon, and Harding and Raymond streets.

Since 2016, DPW has built or fixed 55.5 miles of trails and infrastructure, spending around $26 million on new greenways or trails.

DPW has programmed $164 million in transportation projects for 2022. That's about double what the city spent in transportation projects in 2016, according to DPW.

DPW has also started widening the Monon from the Cultural Trail up to 56th Street.

In the next few years, DPW plans to build or rebuild 51 miles of trails and greenways.