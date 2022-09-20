Police warn of fundraising scam using Ofc. Seara Burton's name

Police urge people to use caution before donating to memorial funds.

RICHMOND, Ind. — As the Richmond Police Department mourns the death of one of their own, they're warning about a fundraising scam using the fallen officer's name.

The department posted the warning on Facebook Monday, pointing to a memorial fund set up "in loving memory" of Ofc. Seara Burton.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from Monday's procession that brought Ofc. Burton back to Richmond.)

Burton died Sunday, Sept. 18, five weeks after she was shot during a traffic stop in Richmond.

The fundraiser in the police department's warning had raised over $3,500, though the total had not gone up several hours after police posted the screenshot of the fake memorial.

"At this time we encourage anybody that wishes to donate to check and make sure it is a legitimate fundraising event or account," Richmond Police wrote in the post.

By Monday evening, 13News had not received information about an official fund set up in Burton's memory.