Richmond fire chief: 'Fire is under control'

Officials on Thursday confirmed through testing that cancer-causing agents had been found in the air after nearly two full days of toxic smoke poured in the air.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond residents who have been evacuated after a massive fire at a plastics recycling facility don't have the all-clear yet from officials to go home.

Thursday evening, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted, saying the fire has been "fully extinguished." Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown clarified that the fire is now under control and crews will remain at the scene for the next few days to put out any hotspots that pop up.

"From Tuesday night to this is amazing," Brown said.

Outside the plastics recycling facility along F Street, a sense of calm filled the air Thursday evening. It's a stark change from 48 hours earlier, when massive plumes of black smoke filled the air, spilling toxic chemicals into the sky.

Throughout the day Thursday, firefighters witnessed their progress firsthand, as crews worked to spray water and foam on remaining spots of the fire.

"If you'd seen it this morning, it looked like a big fog all around this property. By 8:30, 9 a.m., it was starting to lift with the weather helping us. As we got in there to extinguish the fire, things started lifting," Brown said.

Now, Brown said that fire is under control. Utilizing drones to offer aerial views and thermal imaging helped them reach this point so quickly, reaching and hitting hotspots within the blaze as needed.

"The drone has helped quite a bit," Brown said. "It tells us where the hotspots are, what the temperatures are, the areas we need to attack."

Neighborhoods sit quiet Thursday evening as thousands heed evacuation orders. Others just a few blocks away from the smoking recycling plastics facility chose to stay behind, keeping one eye on pets and loved ones and the other on the smoking ruins close by.

The EPA on Thursday reported that samples taken in town have tested positive for asbestos, a cancer-causing agent. And they're still taking and processing regular samples to better understand what kinds of toxic chemicals went into the air and water from the burning plastics.

"The EPA is still here, IDEM is still here," Brown said. "We're supposed to get some test results in I think tomorrow so we'll be able to make a determination whether we have to shelter in place or shelter elsewhere or let everybody return to their homes."

Even with the fire now under control, Brown said they'll have crews out until at least Saturday morning to put out any hotspots that pop up in the debris.

Brown said he and his team are exhausted, but proud of the work they've done here over the past two days.