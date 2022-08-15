Richmond businesses offering support for wounded officer

Ofc. Seara Burton remains in critical condition five days after she was shot during a traffic stop.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond K-9 Ofc. Seara Burton remains in critical condition five days after she was shot during a traffic stop.

Since then, support and prayers continue to pour in for the local officer and dozens of businesses are also stepping up to help.

Primex Plastics in Richmond has passed out nearly 4,000 “Prayers for Seara” signs since last Thursday.

“Everybody wanted to show their support, so we kept printing,” said Doug Borgsdorf, business unit director for the company.

Borgsdorf said on Friday his team spent 20 hours printing signs and handed out about 3,000 to the community.

“We are a small, manufacturing, blue-collar town and when things happen, we always pull together and this one was one where every single nook and cranny pulled together,” he said. “The police department has looked out for us forever, so it’s the least we could do to pay back in this time of need.”

Undercover Coffee Shop and Mo’s Cupcakery & More are also offering their support. The downtown businesses are giving 100% of their profits this week to Burton.

Starting Tuesday Aug.16th I will be selling my cupcakes, brownies and cookies with 100% profit going to Officer Seara... Posted by Mo’s Cupcakery & More on Sunday, August 14, 2022

“Seeing all the different businesses gather together and create something so wonderful for someone is truly amazing,” said Morgan Burk.

Around the corner, Journey Yoga Studio found its own way to help the community. Monday night, the owner held a special class in honor of Burton at Elstro Plaza in Richmond.

“I hope that they can take away some peace within themselves and even just a little bit of clarity for them and how we are going to lift Richmond up. 'How are we going to be better as a whole?'” said Kendra Busby, owner of Journey Yoga Studio.