Rhythm! Discovery Center to move to new location after flooding

A pipe that burst at Claypool Court in December caused water to flood into the interactive museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Rhythm! Discovery Center, the interactive percussion museum in downtown Indianapolis, will relocate after a water pipe that burst caused the museum to flood late last year.

The museum is housed on the lower level of Claypool Court, part of Circle Centre Mall. The museum said a water line burst on Monday, Dec. 26, causing water to travel down into the venue.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the flooding.

While the museum said there was extensive water damage throughout, none of the collections or archives were affected – but some of the instruments were waterlogged.

The museum had originally posted that it hoped to reopen in early 2023.

The location also houses offices for the Percussive Arts Society (PAS), the parent organization for R!DC.

While assessing the damage and future needs, the organizations noted they have been expanding with growing collections and education programs.

The decision was made to relocate to a larger space.

“Relocating Rhythm! Discovery Center following December’s flooding damage, while bittersweet, makes the most sense for the museum and PAS, our landlord and property management company, and our patrons,” said Joshua Simonds, executive director.

No timeline was given for relocating and the museum is in the process of looking for a new space.