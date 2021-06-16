'Rhinos for Rockstars' gives 4-year-old a chance to help and recognize officers

Miles Pello has already delivered a few stuffed rhinos to some officers and plans to donate one to every member of the latest graduating class.

CARMEL, Ind. — A 4-year-old Carmel boy is hoping to recognize and help law enforcement officers by giving them a stuffed Rhino.

Miles Pello came up with the idea while talking with his family about what happens if an officer has a rough day. He then suggested they should have a stuffed animal to hold, like he does when he's upset.

Miles then came up with the idea for it to be a rhino that an officer could hug because rhinos are big and strong like officers.

That led to the formation of "Rhinos for Rockstars."

Miles has already delivered a few stuffed rhinos to some officers and plans to donate one to every member of the latest graduating class at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on June 21.

They are still in need of rhinos and asking for donations to help. People can order an Aurora - Mini Flopsie - 8" Rhino, Multi off Amazon and have it delivered to:

Rhinos for Rockstars

PO BOX 4485

Carmel IN 46082