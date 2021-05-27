Rev holds preview night at IMS

The main fundraiser event was moved to July due to COVID-19, but the media got a sneak peek of Rev Thursday night.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Rev Indy may have been moved to July due to COVID-19, but it found its place in the Month of May with a preview Thursday night.

13Inside Track reporter Laura Steele joined other members of the media for a preview of the food that will be featured at the Rev event July 31.

The event, put on by Indiana University Health Foundation, typically kicks of the Month of May events leading up to the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It had previously been scheduled for May 8.

The annual fundraiser supports IU trauma and critical care teams across the state with contributions for equipment and training.