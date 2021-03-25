Retired librarian collects thousands of dolls

Lynette Gross has turned her collection into a business.

MADISON, Ind. — Retired librarian Lynette Gross says she has collected thousands of dolls and has even turned it into a business.

But you won’t find her dolls in glass cases.

Instead they’re displayed throughout her homes in Carmel and Madison as works of art.

“I started collecting about 42 years ago, when we started going to antique shows," said Gross. "I saw dolls and that was the end of it."

“People ask me how many dolls I have," she added. "I don’t know.”

She estimated her collection to be in the thousands. She collects them in the same way she and her husband collect other antiques, like furniture and clocks.

Gross has a passion for history and she’s able to quench her thirst through her researching the dolls she collects.

“(President) Roosevelt started the WPA, work project administration where people made dolls to get people out of the depression to give them jobs,” said Gross.

In her hand she held a small carving of a nude woman.

“This is called a "doctors doll" and in China, the women weren’t allowed to disrobe in front of the doctor, so the woman could just point to the parts of her body that were causing her problems,” said Gross.

She said dolls have a strong connection to feminism as well

“Many of the early dolls were made by women because men, it was a way for women to compete in a man's world and create something that could be sold and make money. And men ignored this and said 'they’re just playing with their dolls and being silly,'” said Gross.

Some women were able to save family farms, support mission projects or launch large scale businesses

Gross said that historically, dolls weren’t originally meant to be models of perfection

“A lot of the dolls when they first started out were reflecting society at the time,” she said. The farther away they are from society’s idea of perfection, the more she loves them

“And like most collectors, you have no more money and no more space, so you have to start selling,” said Gross.

Not all of her clients are collectors

“I get a lot of people who this is the only doll they have. I have about 600 dolls on my site at a time. And I try to put in history and the significance, and I hope that they took away that dolls shouldn’t all be pretty, some of them are not pretty. Originality is important,” said Gross.