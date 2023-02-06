Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

Theodore Dudzinski was a U.S. Army veteran and a master trooper with the Indiana State Police for nearly 33 years, according to his obituary.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette.

Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.

Lafayette police said the 17-year-old driver who hit Dudzinski couldn't have avoided the crash.

Dudzinski was taken to the hospital and died the next morning.

The driver was not injured.

