Retired IMPD captain dies after battle with cancer

Michael "Mike" Bruin retired in May after 28 years of service with IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael "Mike" Bruin, a former east district commander with IMPD, died Thursday after "a short, but courageous battle with esophageal cancer," IMPD announced Sunday. Bruin was 61 years old.

Captain Bruin was appointed to IMPD in September of 1993. He served with IMPD for 28 years before retiring in May of 2022.

He was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2021. IMPD said doctors tried to treat his cancer with radiation and chemotherapy and, earlier this year, he underwent surgery.

With his condition improving, doctors offered Bruin a trial treatment plan. IMPD said he accepted “if it was going to help someone else in the future."

During the tests required for the trial, doctors discovered Bruin's cancer had returned "very aggressively."

Bruin and his family were told a little over a week ago that Bruin's cancer had spread. He died a week and a day later.

IMPD is asking that the public keep Bruin's family in their thoughts and prayers.