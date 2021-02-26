Restaurant association calls changes in Marion County restrictions 'a step in the right direction'

On Thursday, health officials announced the easing of some pandemic-related capacity changes for restaurants, bars.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Marion County restaurants and bars got the news they’ve been waiting for.

Health leaders announced COVID-19 capacity changes for restaurants and bars.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the following changes will go into effect March 1:

Bar capacity will increase to 50 percent, with bar seating as long as social distancing is followed (up from 25 percent).

Indoor restaurant capacity will increase to 75 percent with social distancing protocols in place (up from 50 percent).

The curfew for bars, restaurants and music venues will move to 2 a.m. (back from midnight).

Gym and music venue capacity will increase to 50 percent (up from 25 percent).

“The progress we together have made is making a difference, a substantial difference,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Patrick Tamm, the president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, says this is a step in the right direction.

“This is a significant, positive step forward for an industry that has been the hardest hit from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic over the past year,” Tamm said.

He expects to see a lot more “help wanted” signs outside businesses downtown as restaurants and bars increase staffing to meet demand. More than 215,000 people who work in restaurants alone have been laid off throughout the state, according to the association.

“We lost a lot of bartenders months ago in Indianapolis because bar-top seating was not allowed,” he said.

For these new capacity changes, Tamm credits the industry’s adherence to reopening guidelines, a collaborative effort between local and state health leaders, Hoosiers doing the right thing and the vaccine rollout being “efficient” and “effective.”

“But this is no time whatsoever to relax on mask-wearing or relax on social distancing,” Tamm said. “It is the time to keep on doing the right things.”

This is all happening, a few weeks away from March Madness and other tournaments in Indianapolis.

“The whole world will be watching how we do this, and it is a great opportunity to take the number one convention city in America and continue to grow that reputation,” Tamm said.

Downtown businesses are thrilled about the upcoming business from tournaments, but Tamm reminds Hoosiers the importance of supporting businesses months later saying, “We need to keep those folks employed after March Madness.”