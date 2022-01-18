Senate resolution calls for naming section of Indianapolis highway to honor founder of Indiana Black Expo

James C. Cummings Jr. established Indiana Black Expo in 1970 and also founded the National Black Republican Council.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate committee approved a resolution Tuesday asking INDOT to rename a section of Interstate 465 in honor of an Indiana icon.

If approved, a mile of the interstate would be named the "James C. Cummings Jr. Memorial Mile" in honor of the founder of the Indiana Black Expo and the National Black Republican Council.

Cummings was born on Sept. 22, 1929 and worked for the Indianapolis Recorder as a teenager, then graduated with a business degree from Indiana Central University, which was later renamed the University of Indianapolis.

He served as a sergeant in the Korean War, then returned to Indianapolis, again working for the Recorder and starting Cummings Real Estate.

In 1970, Cummings established Indiana Black Expo, with the first exhibition held the following year. Today, around 300,000 visitors come to Indianapolis to attend the concerts, job fair, business convention and other activities around Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration.

He passed away in April 2020 at the age of 90.