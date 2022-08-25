Residents say Citizens fixed raw sewage issue after complaints

People living near Pleasant Run Creek complained last week about raw sewage leaking into the water.

Those residents now report the problem has been fixed.

They tell 13News the leak was stopped, the water is now clear, the smell is gone, and manhole covers that had been reported missing have been replaced.

Residents contacted our 13 Investigates team last week, saying their complaints about the smell were going unheard.

13News reached out to Citizens Energy, who sent a cleanup crew that same day.

The company tells us they hope to eliminate sewer overflows through the "Dig Indy" tunnel project by 2025.