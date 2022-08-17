'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

People living in the Berkley Commons Apartments are prepared to take the property owner to court.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis.

Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.

Earlier this year, people living at the complex had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city have filed separate lawsuits against the property owners.

Residents of Berkley Commons told 13News on Tuesday they have met with the attorney general's team, preparing to take that case to court.

They say the ongoing issues at the complex have not been improved and, in some cases, have gotten worse.

"Maintenance is nonexistent and it's been like that for awhile," said Robert Ward. "It's gotten bad, yeah. It's gotten bad."

"They're saying it's all taken care of, which they said the same thing when our water got shut off last time, so, just wanna know what I'm supposed to do," said Mary Smith.

"I have not seen anything in the right direction," said Ty Mitchell. "I wish, because I have a little one and there's a mice infestation."

The owners of Berkley Commons have until Sept. 30 to arrange a payment plan with Citizens Energy or residents will lose their water again.