Residents invited to bring concerns, questions about Richmond recycling plant fire to Tuesday public meeting

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County Emergency Management is planning an event to address concerns from residents about a fire at a recycling center in Richmond earlier this month.

EMA is working with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels for a "community help line live" meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held April 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fairview School, 60 NW L Street.

The agency said in a social media post Sunday that the event will be an in-person version of the hotline previously opened to assist Richmond-area residents.

The April 11 fire at a plastics recycling facility along F Street sent massive plumes of black smoke filled the air, spilling toxic chemicals into the sky. Residents nearby were evacuated and not allowed to return to their homes until April 16.

