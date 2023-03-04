Residents injured while jumping from windows during East side apartment fire

Six people were taken to the hospital with slight injuries Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight fire on the east side of Indianapolis sent six people to the hospital early Saturday.

Fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. at the Indy Town Apartments on East 21st Street just east of Arlington Avenue.

The fire was mostly contained to one unit on the first floor and under control in 15 minutes, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Several other apartments were damaged by smoke.

Some residents were trapped on the second and third floors and jumped to safety. Two of those who jumped were among the six people who were taken to the hospital. Five others were brought down on ladders by firefighters.

Medics reported slight injuries to those who jumped.

No firefighters were hurt.

One dog in a second floor apartment died in the fire.