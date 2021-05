Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to the house on Boone County 500 East, just north of Albert White Drive.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Everybody inside a Whitestown house escaped safely when their house caught fire early Thursday.

According to a Whitestown Fire Department spokesman, crews received the call just before 4 a.m. to the house on Boone County 500 East, just north of Albert White Drive.

According to a Facebook post from Whitestown Police, multiple fire departments responded to the scene.



All residents got out of the house.